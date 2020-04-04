Menu
Roast pork loin
Green bean casserole
lettuce and cabbage salad
Mashed potatoes
Rice pudding
Salad
2 cups shredded lettuce, iceberg is okay
1 cup shredded red cabbage
1/4 cup green onion, chopped
Dressing
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 black pepper
Mix together the lettuce, cabbage and onion. Then, separately, mix the dressing ingredients. Toss the salad mixture with the dressing and serve.
Roast pork loin
This recipe serves 4-6, and leftover pork has a variety of uses.
3 pound boneless pork loin
1/2 pound cooked apples, peeled, cored and sliced (peels left on is okay too)
1/2 cup apple cider
1 tablespoon mustard powder
1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning
Mix the mustard powder and lemon pepper seasoning and rub well in to the trimmed pork. If the loin is too dry to hold the rub, dampen it with some of the cider. Add apple slices.
Place the prepared loin on a backing rack (optional) and cook in an oven at 375 degrees. Add the cider to the baking pan and use it to baste the loin a few times. Bake until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.
Slice and serve with the apple slices.
Green beans
1 1/2 cup green beans, frozen
1/4 cup walnut pieces
1/4 cup butter
Bring a pot of water to boil. Add the green beans, and when the water returns to a boil, drain them out.
Melt the butter in a skillet and add the walnuts when it starts to sizzle. Stir for a moment, then toss in the green beans. Stir until hot and ready to serve. Salt is optional.
Mashed potatoes
Take the easy way and use a box of potato flakes. Simply follow the directions on the box. Add more butter if you like. Served alongside the pork loin and apples, these potatoes are good without gravy.
Rice pudding
1/2 cup long grain white rice
1/2 teaspoon salt
Add salt to the rice cooking boiling water. Bring rice to tenderness, then drain.
1 quart whole milk
3 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup raisins
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter
Some cinnamon
Add the milk to a saucepan. Bring to a low boil and add the rice and raisins. Stir in the butter.
Combine eggs, vanilla and sugar. Mix in the rice and pour it all in to a buttered baking dish. Lightly dust the top with cinnamon.
Bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes and the pudding begins to thicken. Stir, and continue to bake for 20 minutes more.
Serve hot, warm, or cold.