Steele County is hosting an online open house for the public to review and provide input on the 2040 Transportation Plan draft. The online open house and survey will be available June 21 until July 2 at steeleco2040tranplan.com.
Steele County is developing a 2040 transportation plan that provides a framework for policy development and addresses short- and long-term transportation planning needs. The plan will guide future development and transportation improvements within the county.
At the online open house, the public can review the plan, view a short video about the plan, take the plan survey to provide comments or questions, and register for office hours with the project team.