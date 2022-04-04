The Woman’s Club of Owatonna will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave.
The program is “Congolese Women’s Stories of Transformation and Hope.”
Guests are invited to attend. Greeters are Audrey Holland and Audrey Parker. Co-chairs of the tea committee are Marlene Camilli and Nijole Aaseth. They are being assisted by Sandy Boss, Linda Garady, Sandy Muir, Nancy Fichten-Rucks, and Jane Middlestadt.
Owatonna has connections with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) despite it being halfway around the world. The DRC has incredible mineral riches and those resources have not led to wealth for local communities but instead to on-going armed conflicts for the minerals that have ended up in our cell phones and electric vehicles. Women are often victims of sexual violence in this conflict.
There are stories of transformation when the young women enter the programs of Let Africa Live, a Congolese-lead organization that provides job skill training and trauma healing.
A partner with Let Africa Live is Mwendo Congo, a Minnesota-based non-profit. Two leaders from the DRC, Pastor Kubisa Muzenende and Dr. Edwige Mubonze, inspired forming Mwendo Congo. Amy Chatelaine of Owatonna became friends with them and invited them to share their story at Trinity Lutheran Church, resulting in Owatonna support of the organization. Amy and her father, Dave Chatelaine, both serve on the Mwendo Congo board of directors.
A presenter on April 7 will be Elizabeth Andress, co-founder and now secretary of the Mwendo board. She lives with her spouse in Golden Valley and holds an MA in education. She recently retired.
She met Kubisa and Edwige in 2014 when they were students in her English class in St. Paul’s community education program. Their stories moved her to invite others to hear about the people of DRC that resulted in forming Mwendo Congo, still an all-volunteer organization.
Joining her will be Wema Kusisa, a volunteer at Mwendo Congo. She lives in Minnetonka. She grew up in Bukavu in DRC. She holds a bachelor degree in public health and is now pursuing her masters in global health.