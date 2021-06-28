County Highway 12 east of Medford will be closed for construction. The work will be done in phases.
The first phase closed the highway from County Highway 1 to County Highway 13 starting Monday, June 28 with a detour posted. This segment of highway is expected to be closed one day.
The second phase will close the highway from County Highway 13 to County Highway 8 starting, Tuesday June 29 with a detour posted. This segment of highway is expected to be closed for a couple of weeks.
Crews will be replacing culverts and completing other drainage improvements. Once culvert work is completed, the highway will be reopened to traffic but construction will proceed under traffic with lane closures and flaggers.
Construction is expected to last about a month.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.