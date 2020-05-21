Steele County Toys for Tots donates books to area schools

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on American families. This year, Toys for Tots is not waiting until Christmas to help families in need during this crisis. They are partnering with Good360 to assist families with the distribution of 2 million books, toys and games across the country.
Steele County Toys for Tots was the recipient of over 200 books that were distributed to schools within Steele County. The schools were requested to give the books out directly to families to help contribute to the well-being and educational development of children.
The Blooming Prairie Elementary School was the first school to receive their shipment of books. Jacob J. Schwarz, Blooming Prairie Elementary School Principal commented on receiving this special delivery, “A sincere thank you for thinking of our students of Blooming Prairie Elementary. Efforts and actions by people in your organization help to give our families hope and appreciation for the learning that is to come.”
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or find Steele County Toys for Tots on Facebook for status updates.