How easy is it? You just open the jar and scoop it out. I am of course talking about mayonnaise. All brands are usually good, but have you ever tried to make your own? It's easy and offers alot of alterations in flavor. Here's my recipe for mayonnaise. 

1 egg

1 cup oil (vegetable oil, olive oil, walnut oil, etc.)

1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Add the egg and 1/4 cup of the oil in a blender. Turn on the blender and slowly add the rest of the oil in a steady stream. When it all comes together, add the rest of the ingredients, blending thoroughly. 

You can season it with some more salt and pepper, along with other seasonings such as garlic, herbs, etc. 

Put it all in a jar and refrigerate.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments