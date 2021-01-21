How easy is it? You just open the jar and scoop it out. I am of course talking about mayonnaise. All brands are usually good, but have you ever tried to make your own? It's easy and offers alot of alterations in flavor. Here's my recipe for mayonnaise.
1 egg
1 cup oil (vegetable oil, olive oil, walnut oil, etc.)
1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar
1/4 teaspoon salt
Add the egg and 1/4 cup of the oil in a blender. Turn on the blender and slowly add the rest of the oil in a steady stream. When it all comes together, add the rest of the ingredients, blending thoroughly.
You can season it with some more salt and pepper, along with other seasonings such as garlic, herbs, etc.
Put it all in a jar and refrigerate.