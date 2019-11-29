CDI appoints Dan Soller as Vendor Manager

OWATONNA — Climate by Design International (CDI) is pleased to announce that Dan Soller has joined their team as Vendor Manager.
Soller has a background as a Production Supervisor and in Inventory Control, leading teams in both production and shipping. He also served as a Marine Technician for 14 years.
“Dan is a highly motivated, dedicated, and driven professional with years of experience in customer service, management, and sales. He shares CDI’s core values in being customer focused and approaching his work with the utmost integrity,” said Mike Helmers, Materials Controller.
Soller commented, “I came to CDI to be a part of the CDI vision and team; A vision to help the customer achieve their vision and goals through our products. It is what compels all CDI employees to continuously and relentlessly improve all areas of the company, innovation, and service. The management believes and acts with morals and values for both the employee and the customer. A team like this can take any idea and make it a success.”
Soller has a degree in Business Management from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota as well as a diploma in Marine Technology.