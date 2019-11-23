Let’s do it differently this year. It will take a bit more kitchen time and a few more ingredients. The difference? Taste, taste, taste!
The beans:
2 packages frozen cut green beans, thawed
2 tablespoons roasted red pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons bacon bits
Mix the beans, pepper and bacon.
For the sauce:
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup milk
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon dried thyme
Melt the butter in a sauce pan, stirring in the flour and seasoning. When well incorporated, slowly add and whisk in the milk, forming a medium thick sauce.
For the onions:
1 cup fresh onion rings
1/2 cup milk for soaking the onion rings
1/2 cup flour for coating the onion rings
1 teaspoon each of salt, pepper and paprika
Mix the flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Dip the wet onion rings in the flour mix. Set on a paper towel until ready to cook.
Place the prepared rings on a low rimmed baking pan and subject them to a 400 degree oven until they are well tanned and crisp.
Casserole assembly:
Mix the sauce with the green beans mix and place in a lightly buttered casserole. Top the green bean mixture with the baked and crisped onions.
Place the prepared casserole in a medium hot oven and bake until internal temperature is about 170 degrees. Serve hot.