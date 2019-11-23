Let’s do it differently this year. It will take a bit more kitchen time and a few more ingredients. The difference? Taste, taste, taste!

The beans:

2 packages frozen cut green beans, thawed

2 tablespoons roasted red pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons bacon bits

Mix the beans, pepper and bacon.

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Melt the butter in a sauce pan, stirring in the flour and seasoning. When well incorporated, slowly add and whisk in the milk, forming a medium thick sauce.

For the onions:

1 cup fresh onion rings

1/2 cup milk for soaking the onion rings

1/2 cup flour for coating the onion rings

1 teaspoon each of salt, pepper and paprika

Mix the flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Dip the wet onion rings in the flour mix. Set on a paper towel until ready to cook.

Place the prepared rings on a low rimmed baking pan and subject them to a 400 degree oven until they are well tanned and crisp.

Casserole assembly:

Mix the sauce with the green beans mix and place in a lightly buttered casserole. Top the green bean mixture with the baked and crisped onions.

Place the prepared casserole in a medium hot oven and bake until internal temperature is about 170 degrees. Serve hot.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments