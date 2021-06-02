The 2021 Steele County Kid’s Safety Camp is scheduled for Thursday, July 22 and Friday, July 23 at Lake Kohlmier and the Steele County Fairgrounds. This is an annual camp for students that have just completed the third grade in schools across Steele County.
This year will look different than most years due to planning during COVID-19 restrictions. The 2021 camp will be a one-day event, with campers choosing Thursday or Friday to attend. Meals and snacks are provided to campers, who will also receive a t-shirt, water bottle and draw string backpack.
To register for the camp, visit the Owatonna Park and Rec website and register under Safety Camp, Catalog - Owatonna Parks and Recreation (rec1.com). Registration is open from June 2 until June 18 for the first 125 students each day that register.