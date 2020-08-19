In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment providing voting rights to women, The Steele County Historical Society announces a new poster exhibit developed by the Smithsonian Institution now on display in the History Center atrium.
These colorful 18” x 24” posters highlight the suffragists’ 80-years of struggle to achieve passing of the culture-changing amendment. Following the timeline of the posters, visitors will read about Ameilia Bloomer, Ida B. Wells, Suzette Tibbles, Rosalie Gardiner Jones, Alice Paul, Lucy Stone, Patsy Mink and many others. Each of these women pushed for the recognition of women’s rights. The 10-poster poster display was organized by the Smithsonian Institution to honor this milestone anniversary as the U.S. heads into another presidential election season.
This exhibit joins two others at the History Center: Country Schools: The Beating Heart of the Rural Community and The American Legion: A Powerful Factor for Good. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-18, and free with Society membership.
The History Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Village of Yesteryear tours offered at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, or by special arrangement. State Covid-19 guidelines are observed. For more information, call 507-451-1420.