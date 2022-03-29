Garden Talk to be held at Owatonna Public Library Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Updated 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Owatonna Public Library and the Steele County Master Gardeners present Garden Talk at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, in the OPL 2nd Floor Reading RoomLooking for new ideas for your garden this year? Interested in beekeeping? Need to prune trees and shrubs before spring buds? The Steele County Master Gardeners can help!Please join us for a spring information session. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gardener Talk Gardening Botany Owatonna Public Library Steele County Reading Room Master Garden Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now PROFILES: Tess Brown believes it 'only takes one person' to make an impact Charges filed after alleged employee theft at pharmacy Our boys brought so much heart to the court Paul Wilker Charges filed following alleged theft from Walmart Upcoming Events Mar 30 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Apr 2 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2 Ducks Unlimited Bingo Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2 Steele County Humane Society Capital Campaign kick off Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Dianna Agron feels 'so lucky' to have known Naya Rivera Hilaria Baldwin expecting her seventh child with Alec Baldwin Jesse Williams asks for child support payments to be reduced after quitting Greys' Anatomy Braxton Clark keeps Deontai Williams' wisdom in mind as he competes in Husker secondary