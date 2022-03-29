The Owatonna Public Library and the Steele County Master Gardeners present Garden Talk at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, in the OPL 2nd Floor Reading Room

Looking for new ideas for your garden this year? Interested in beekeeping? Need to prune trees and shrubs before spring buds? The Steele County Master Gardeners can help!

Please join us for a spring information session.

