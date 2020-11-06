The annual meeting of the Steele County Agricultural Society was held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Five incumbent board members were reelected for a three-year term: Mark Ditlevson, Glen Meger, Tim Arlt, Rick Ellingson, Jim Abbe and Brent Svenby.
The fair board of directors met following the annual meeting. Officers reelected included Dan Deml as President, Wayne Steele Vice President and Tim Arlt as Treasurer.
Fair dates for next year are August 17-22. The theme for next year is “Bringing Back the Fun In 2021”.