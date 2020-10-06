West Hills Social Commons Reopening!
West Hills Social Commons is now open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Following are the programs we will be offering for the next 2 weeks. Please remember you must pre-register for all programs, no walk-ins are allowed. To register please call 507-444-4280 or go online to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/293/Online-Registration. When you arrive at West Hills Social Commons please stop at the front desk to check in.
Coming Events
Monday, Oct. 12
Wii Games, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Bunco, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Book Club, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Floor Fitness Class, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Bingo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Horse Racing, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Floor Fitness Class, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Bingo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
Wii Games, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Fall Crafts, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Book Club, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Floor Fitness Class, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Bingo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Puzzles and Books, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
Floor Fitness Class, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Pokeno, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bingo, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020. Please check back for 2021 dates.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold. Patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week. Please call 507-455-3195 for more information.