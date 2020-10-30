Youth 1st receives donation from Cashwise Fall BBQ Rib Fundraiser and supports Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund

Youth 1st, a non-profit organization headquartered in Owatonna, Minnesota recently received a donation from Cashwise Foods in Owatonna. The proceeds were generated from the annual Youth 1st Pigskin and Pork BBQ fundraiser held Oct. 8-9. Keith Ramm, Store Director of Cashwise in Owatonna, presented a check for $4254 to Mark Arjes, Founder and Director of Youth 1st. The mission of Youth 1st is to connect Conduct, Character and Community to youth activity programs, reclaiming the role that youth sports plays in childhood development.
“Cashwise is a great community partner and we appreciate all the support that Keith, Troy and the staff give us each year through the BBQ rib fundraisers.” said Mark Arjes of Youth 1st. “Our lunch delivery to local businesses continues to grow. We send out a special thanks to Daikin Applied in Owatonna for including all their lunch shifts, making this the most successful event year to date! Additionally, we want to thank Advantage Cabinets, Community Bank Owatonna, House Chevrolet, KOWZ/KRUE radio, Noble RV, Pearson, Profinium, Terry’s Repair, U.S. Bank, Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh and United Prairie Bank for supporting us through their delivery orders. Finally, a huge thank you to our awesome volunteers: Tony Schwichtenberg, Ron Blakstad, Steve Arnold, David Allard, OHS DECA students – Lexi Ringhofer, Jonny Wall, Ibra Ruble and Ashton Jensen, Brad Meier, Ryan Kubat, Rich Will of KRFO Radio, Drake Simonson, Dave Steffenson, Kelly Kalan, Sarah Escamilla and Cathi Arjes for their time on the serving line and as delivery drivers. We can’t run the fundraiser without them.”
“Daikin is grateful to play a role in the success of the Youth 1st fundraisers, allowing us to support families locally through the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund,” said Alexander Prieve of Daikin. “We’re hopeful it will help to further the Youth 1st mission for kids to be active, build relationships and develop into the best version of themselves. On behalf of all 1800 Daikin employees in Minnesota, we appreciate the opportunity to create a positive impact on our local communities.”
Youth 1st committed a portion of this year’s proceeds to support the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. “Owatonna Parks and Recreation has been a Youth 1st partner since 2010 and we believe that Park and Recreation programs will be in even higher demand as families conserve resources due to the economic impact of the pandemic. We want to support Parks and Recreation programming and local youth participation across the board by contributing to the Youth Scholarship Fund.” Arjes presented members of the Scholarship Committee with a check for $450, bring this year’s annual total to $1000. Scholarship committee members Dan Gorman, Sue Schroeder, Tim Truelson and Sean Hughes also volunteered during the fundraiser.
Youth 1st thanks everyone who supported the fundraisers through their purchase of BBQ Ribs and Meals.