The St. Vincent de Paul Society is providing free meals on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 S. Elm Ave in Owatonna.
This will be a carry-out service only served drive-thru style.
A scheduled debate Tuesday between Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and DFL candidate Dan Feehan at a Rochester, Minn., TV station was canceled because the two couldn’t agree on coronavirus precautions. Read more
With less than a month to go to election day, first-term Congressman Jim Hagedorn fielded a wide range of questions from Owatonna Chamber of Commerce members Monday. Read more
In 2016, Democrat Tony Lourey won a race for state Senate by nine points in a northern Minnesota district that stretches from Cloquet to Pine City. Now, the seat is held by Republican Sen. Jason Rarick — and it’s not considered a top target of DFLers hoping to flip control of the Senate in t… Read more
