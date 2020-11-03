West Hills Social Commons Reopening!
West Hills Social Commons is now open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Please remember you must pre-register for all programs and no walk-ins are allowed. To register, please call 507-444-4280 or go online to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/293/Online-Registration. When you arrive at West Hills Social Commons please stop at the front desk to check in.
West Hills Social Commons will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Please let us know if you have any questions.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020. Please check back for 2021 dates. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold. Patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week. Please call 507-455-3195 for more information.
Bowling Scores
Friday, Oct. 23
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jerry Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Paula Burshem 256 (+67);
Sharon Hassing 152 (+34); Judy Drevlow 186 (+26)
Game 2: Jim Gasner 195 (+48); Judy Drevlow 198 (+38); Mike Dettmer 212 (+35); Jerry Drevlow 226 (+31)
Game 3: Mike Dettmer 236 (59); Jerry Drevlow 235 (+40); Rod Fletcher 233 (+42); Marty Speikers 217 (+39)
Series High Total Over Average: Jerry Drevlow 675 (+90)
Split Conversions: Rod Fletcher 4-5-7; Paula Burshem 2-7-8 twice; Mike Dettmer 2-5-7; Judy Drevlow 3-7-10 & 3-10 twice;
Monday, Oct. 26
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Reuben Ebeling
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Jim Gasner 193 (+36); Myland Vroman 202 (+35)
Game 2: Mike Dettmer 255 (+65)
Game 3: Reuben Ebeling 200 (+56);
Marty Speikers 222 (+34); Chuck Newgard 185 (+26)
Series High Total Over Average: Jim Gasner 529 (+58)
Split Conversions: Rod Fletcher 4-5 twice; Worth Gallentine 5-10;
Jim Gasner 3-10 & 4-10; Judy Johnson 2-7;
Chuck Newgard 2-7; Mike Dettmer 3-10
Friday, Oct. 30
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Sharon Hassing
Pins Over Average:
Game1: Sharon Hassing 171 (+48); Paula Burshem 237 (+47); Jerry Drevlow 246 (+47); Jim Gasner 184 (+32)
Game 2: Mike Dettmer 253 (+71); Sharon Hassing 174 (+51)
Game 3: Jerry Drevlow 268 (+69);
Mike Dettmer 237 (+55); Marty Speikers 225 (+46)
High Series Pins Over Average: Jerry Drevlow 737 (+140)
Split Conversions: Reuben Ebeling, Judy Drevlow, Mike Dettmer (each 3-10)
Monday, Nov. 2
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Chuck Newgard
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Jerry Drevlow 275 (+79); Chuck Newgard 206 (+47);
Mike Dettmer 237 (+47); Marty Speikers 222 (+35)
Game 2: Jerry Drevlow 234 (+38)
Game 3: Judy Johnson 178 (+44); Mike Dettmer 222 (+31)
High Series Pins Over Average: Jerry Drevlow 720 (+138)
Split Conversions: Judy Johnson(5-7); Jerry Drevlow (2-7);
Sharon Hassing, Chuck Newgard,
Reuben Ebeling, Dennis Branstad (all 3-10)
Seniors!! Come and join us on Monday and/or Friday mornings (9 a.m.) for bowling fun! All averages can compete for prize money!