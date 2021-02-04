Green beans are a good nutritional and flavorful green vegetable. I like them fresh, frozen, and often canned. Their versatility is near boundless. In my youth living in southern California, string bean plantings were a must among a lattice fence in the back yard.
The beans were regulars in salads, with pasta, pickled, and in casseroles. I think they're best prepared in a simple stir fry with butter and walnuts. This recipe has been requested recently by a few couples who have eaten some of my meals.
1 cup green beans (your choice of fresh blanched, canned drained and rinsed, or frozen thawed)
2 tablespoons butter (preferably unsalted)
2 tablespoons walnuts (or pecans), chopped
Pinch of salt to your taste
Heat up a skillet and add the butter and nuts. Stir fry them for a few minutes, then add the beans. Toss and fry them until well heated. Serve them hot as the featured main course vegetable.
This simple preparations works well with other green vegetables too, such as broccoli, peas, zucchini, etc.