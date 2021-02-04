Weather Alert

...SNOW ENDING ACROSS WEST CENTRAL WISCONSING THIS AFTERNOON... SIGNIFICANT BLOWING SNOW WILL PERSIST ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA... .Snow will continue to come to an end from west to east through early this afternoon, with an additional inch or two of accumulation in west central Wisconsin. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected into early this evening, especially near and south of the Minnesota River Valley. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility, particularly across south central Minnesota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect southeast of a line from near Redwood Falls through Faribault to Rice Lake. The Advisory will end after 3 PM for most locations, but will remain in effect along the I-90 corridor east of Fairmont and from Durand through Eau Claire into early this evening unless conditions change. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&