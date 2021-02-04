Green beans are a good nutritional and flavorful green vegetable. I like them fresh, frozen, and often canned. Their versatility is near boundless. In my youth living in southern California, string bean plantings were a must among a lattice fence in the back yard. 

The beans were regulars in salads, with pasta, pickled, and in casseroles. I think they're best prepared in a simple stir fry with butter and walnuts. This recipe has been requested recently by a few couples who have eaten some of my meals. 

1 cup green beans (your choice of fresh blanched, canned drained and rinsed, or frozen thawed)

2 tablespoons butter (preferably unsalted)

2 tablespoons walnuts (or pecans), chopped

Pinch of salt to your taste

Heat up a skillet and add the butter and nuts. Stir fry them for a few minutes, then add the beans. Toss and fry them until well heated. Serve them hot as the featured main course vegetable. 

This simple preparations works well with other green vegetables too, such as broccoli, peas, zucchini, etc. 

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

