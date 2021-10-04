Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Oct 05
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Owatonna Foundation Oktoberfest • 5-9 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Featured attraction: Brian Kaichle and his German band. Food will be available for purchase from Minnesota’s Original Brat Dogs, featuring Steve’s Meat Market Brats, and The Pretzel Wiz. Tickets include one beverage at MSB and are available at: Owatonnafoundation.org, Foundation office, Foundation trustees, Tri M Graphics, at the door (while supplies last).$10.
Wednesday, Oct 06
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, Oct 08
LIVE2LEAD • 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. This year features 5 incredible speakers who are all making a significant difference across industries and non-profits. Register at https://www.influencingforimpact.com/live2lead. Tickets include the simulcast, a workbook, snacks, lunch, networking, and a personal application plan. Single in-person tickets are $99, full table in-person tickets reserves a full 8-seat table just for $700 and 1/2 table in-person is 4 tickets for $366.
OHS Contracting Customer Appreciation Party • 1:30 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Featuring guest speaker John Kriesel. RSVP by Sept. 24 to csaxton@mohshomes.com.
OHS Homecoming parade • 1:30-2:30 p.m., Parade will begin at Elm ST & Park, end at Elm St. and School, Owatonna. Look for traditional North Cedar homecoming parade in 2022. Contact Sandra Justice at 507-676-7619 for any questions.
OHS Homecoming football game • 7-9 p.m., Owatonna High School, 333 East School St., Owatonna. Vs. Rochester JM.
Saturday, Oct 09
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Oct 10
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club Annual Meeting • 6 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Meeting is open to the public and can provide input and ask questions. Club is also looking to add new board members for this upcoming season.
Monday, Oct 11
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Brooktree Golf Course listening sessions • 9 a.m., Sign up for a listening session to help prepare for the 2022 golf season. Registration required; space is limited. Call 507-444-4321.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Oct 12
Mental Health First Aid course • 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1054 Truman Ave., Owatonna. Course will be taught by Mary Beth Trembley, a psychiatric nurse from Mankato with over 30 years of experience in mental health. The course meets CEU criteria for most licensures. (nursing, teaching, law enforcement, etc.) If interested, please contact Pastor Kirk Griebel at redeemerowatonna@outlook.com or 507-451-2720.90.00.
A Few Minutes to Feeling Good: The Link Between Gut Health and Brain Health • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic, 215 18th St SE, Owatonna. Join us for an educational presentation followed by a Q & A on the relationship between the health of digestive system and the health of your nervous system. Presented by: Dr. Robert Hanson, Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic with special guest: Tracy Bjerke, RDN, LD. Bjerke Nutrition and Wellness.