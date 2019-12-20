Mayo Clinic Health System donates $35,000 to local organizations in Steele County

OWATONNA — In the spirit of holiday giving, Mayo Clinic Health System is strengthening the communities it serves by giving back to those in need.
In Steele County, Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Health System will donate to these organizations:
• Transitional Housing of Steele County — $5,000 for general expenses
• Steele County Free Clinic — $5,000 for general expenses
• Owatonna Public Schools — $25,000 towards the new building project
“Mayo Clinic Health System is proud to help our communities in this season of giving,” says Brian Bunkers, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna and Faribault. “Our area’s health services, housing needs and youth depend on available resources and the generosity of others throughout the year. We have identified these as community needs, and hope the funds will be used to promote health and provide a safe environment for community members.”