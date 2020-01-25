Can we just agree it is January in Minnesota? Whether you skate, ski, snowshoe or snowmobile, it sure can be frustrating waiting for just the right weather to recreate in. It’s not for the lack of trying! Our crews were out whenever they could trying to groom trails and level ice. Fingers crossed for all of our winter lovers that we get the weather we need!
Along with winter recreation comes some precautions and items all citizens should be aware of.
Aeration at Lake Kohlmier – An aeration system at Lake Kohlmier begins once ice is formed, and creates thin ice and open water. Aeration is used to prevent fish winterkill. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources describes the process as: warmer water near the bottom of the lake rises to the surface and melts in an area of the ice. Oxygen from the air can then be incorporated into the water, and light can penetrate further into the water, helping with photosynthesis and increasing oxygen.
Thin ice – ice is never 100% safe! Now that we’ve had some ice and snow and melting and freezing, most lakes have “snow ice”. Snow ice is about half as strong as new clear ice. The Minnesota DNR suggests doubling the thickness guidelines when traveling on white ice. Meaning that now, to walk on ice, there should be about 8”. A snowmobile could travel on a minimum 10-14”, while a car or small pick-up would be 16”-24” and medium pick-up truck needs 24”-30” considering our current conditions. A good rule of thumb the DNR encourages is to check ice thickness at least every 150 feet.
Snowmobiles – know where to ride. Snowmobiles are permitted on City streets only to go to and from the City limits on the most direct route. Snowmobiles are not allowed on park property, playgrounds, recreational areas and golf courses. Snowmobile use, especially with as little snow as we have can cause damage to our parklands. This is especially true for a couple areas: (1) the new soccer complex where the grass is not yet established and can’t endure the wear and tear; and (2) Summer Park that is home to a city tree nursery.
Kaplan’s Woods – users be aware of each other. Kaplan’s provides many opportunities – hiking, fat tire biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Be aware of where you are on the trail, alert for other trail users and be courteous to everyone using the park.
We appreciate all of our park patrons taking care of our lands with us, and watching out for their own safety! However, talking about all of these precautions gets you thinking about all of the opportunities we have in the winter!
Morehouse Chalet and ice rinks are maintained and open, weather permitting. Cross Country Ski Trails at Brooktree Golf Course and Kaplan’s Woods Parkway are packed and groomed when there is enough snow. Cross country ski, ice skate and snowshoe rentals are available at the Chalet. Weather permitting, the Warsinski Chalet is open Sundays from 12 noon – 9:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Holidays and School Vacation Days from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; and Monday through Friday from 3-9 p.m. Family bonfires are held Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.
If you’re looking to rent items outside of the open hours of the Chalet, you can try one of Park & Recreation’s partners, Straight River Sports. They also rent cross country skis, ice skates and snowshoes, as well as fat tire bikes and HOK skis.
Don’t forget, Owatonna’s Parks and Trail system is open all year long for you to enjoy!
Now, if you’re already looking forward to warmer weather…
The Parks & Recreation Spring Brochure is released Tuesday, Feb. 11 and registration begins Thursday, Feb. 20 online and in the Parks & Recreation Office.
The Owatonna Soccer Association (OSA) is taking traveling league registrations for MYSA spring/summer league for boys and girls born in 2002 (U18) through 2011 (U9). Online registration must be completed by Feb. 15 at owatonnasoccre.org. Those requesting scholarships must complete the application and bring it to (or fill it out at) Walbran & Furness Law Office at 140 East Main Street by Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. Contact Marc Oien (507-213-6716) or Colleen Herzog (507-676-5047) with questions.