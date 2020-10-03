We are happy to announce that we re-opened West Hill Social Commons on Monday, Sept. 28. We are open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and are offering a limited amount of programming for our Adult Leisure Pursuits members. Please check the website, Facebook and the newsletter. If you have any questions feel free to call Dani at 507-774-7110 or email her at Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us
Therapeutic Recreation updates
Due to the Governors guidelines, we will start providing virtual programming at the end of October, starting with a Virtual Halloween Party. Watch the mail for a flyer! If you are not a member please call Dani to see how to get signed up!
Halloween SPOOKtacular
Saturday, Oct. 24 at Mineral Springs Park
Calling all Ghouls and Boys! Dress up in your Halloween costume and come out to our Halloween SPOOKtacular for some safe Halloween fun! Visit the cute animals at the petting zoo, enjoy a ride through the park on the hayride, find the items in the scavenger hunt and take a photo at the fall-themed photo shoot area. All attendees will receive a bag of candy! All guests must be pre-registered to attend this event; staff will be checking the registration list for attendees to be able to participate in each activity. Every person attending, regardless of age, needs to be registered and pay the $2 fee. Choose from 4 time slots to attend: 10-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2 p.m. or 2:30-3:30 p.m. We have a Safety Plan (which you can find on the event page on our website and will be communicated to you if you register) created to keep the event safe, while offering the opportunity for kids to have some Halloween fun.
West Hills Tennis Center Hours
Monday-Thursday from 3-9 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday from 8-11 a.m.
Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon
Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Registration for Oct. 12-16 and Oct. 19-23 is now open and can be made over the phone by calling 507-774-7105 or online.
Updates to program include registration will be week by week instead of month by month, subbing into classes has been eliminated, and a max of 5 shallow water participants and 2 deep water participant will be allowed due to social distancing restrictions.
Cost is $15 per week for a 3 day class or $10 per week for a 2 day class.
Classes Available:
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:15-8:10 a.m., 8:30-9:25 a.m., 10:15-11:10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday from 7:15-8:10 a.m., 8:30-9:25 a.m., 10:15-11:10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m., and 4-4:55 p.m.
Monday and Wednesday from 4-4:55 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:15-6:10 p.m.
Lap Swim
Lap swim is currently unavailable at both the Owatonna Middle School and West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.