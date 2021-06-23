Owatonna Public Library and Blooming Prairie Branch Library are participating in the Minnesota State Parks Library Program. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has implemented this program to reach new park users and expand access to state parks.
OPL has two passes available, and BPBL has one. Library staff are anticipating waiting lists for available passes. When it is their turn, the public is invited to bring their library card to their library to check out the state parks pass (one per family). Park users will be given a pass to place on their vehicle’s dashboard with an expiration date seven days out from the checkout date.
It is not possible to reserve a pass for a specific seven-day period. Search the Library Catalog for “state parks pass” or call 507-444-2460 to place a request. Library staff will call when the pass is available, and park users must check out the pass within 48 hour or less. Any not picked up within 48 hours will then go to the next person on the waiting list.
The Minnesota State Parks Library Program will run for a year, through June 30, 2022. Based on evaluation, the program may be expanded and continued. Participants can assist by filling out a brief survey at mndnr.gov/LibraryPass.