OWATONNA — Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its spring production of “Cat’s Cradle” by Leslie Sands. The auditions will take place from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 17, at the Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Drive in the West Hills Complex in Owatonna. Jon Terrill is the artistic director and Mary Butler-Fraser, the technical director.
The action takes place at “The Cresswall Arms,” an old coaching-house in a remote English village. Many years before, a kidnapping (and perhaps murder) had taken place in the town, but Inspector Frost, the policeman assigned to the case by Scotland Yard, had failed to solve the crime. Now he has returned to try again, only to find that he had become a very unwelcomed guest. In fact, as he reopens his investigation, he encounters suspicion and even hostility, as it becomes increasingly clear that he is facing a conspiracy of silence and the wish of the townspeople to leave the past shrouded in mystery. But Frost presses on, with results that are both startling and disquieting, and which lead to a surprise ending in which justice is indeed served after all – but in a manner more ironic and severe than any formal court of law could mete out.
The cast is comprised of 4 females and 4 males; a male and female from teens to their 20s, two females ages 40-60s, one female ages 50-70s, two males ages 40-60s, and one male ages 50-70s. Roles include Peggy Fletcher – Inkeeper’s wife, Sam – Inkeeper, Miss Merton – retired spinster, Sarah Fulton – Bride-to-be, Pamela Fulton – Mother-of-the-bride, John Frost – Inspector at Scotland Yard, Bob Marriott – Sarah’s spurned beau, and Sir Charles Cresswall – Charming and autocratic.
Audition packets are now available at the Owatonna Public Library, and online at http://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 24, 25, May 1, 2 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. April 26 and May 3.
“Cat’s Cradle” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc. New York