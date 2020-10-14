The Steele County Historical Society plans to host its annual meeting with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The annual meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, in the upper room at Torey’s Restaurant in Owatonna.
The new location for this year’s meeting with allow for social distancing. Masks will be required except while eating.
The program will include the annual report, introduction of the historical society’s new executive director, Kellen Hinrichsen, and the election of five historical society board members.
The deadline for a dinner reservation, which is $20 per person, is Monday, Nov. 9. Dinner includes an entree of either wild rice stuffed chicken or smoked pork chop and guests must specify their choice when registering.
For questions, contact the historical society at 507-451-1420.