Did you hear the news? It’s Halloween season and we’ve got two awesome programs that are great for the entire family. You don’t want to miss out on Pumpkin Patch Geocaching or Spooktacular Pumpkins as spots are filling up fast. There is a charge of $3 per person, while children under 2 are free.
This program is great to bring the grandchildren and have a great time exploring the parks. To learn more, visit our website or give us a call at 507-444-4321. We have several program dates to pick from.
500 Club
Played on Friday October 1st, 2021. There were 13 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds each. First place went to Roger Milbrath with 4,060 points. Second Place went to Fran Kubista with 3,250 points. Third Place went to Bab Hardkopf with 3,130 Points. Fourth Place went to Shelly Malecha with 2,830 Points. Fifth place went to Ann Ruehling with 2,670 points. Sixth place went to Mel Reineke with 2,350 points. Seventh place went to Lowell Larson with 2,270 points. Roger Milbrath made 10 spade 10 heart and 10 no Trump bids. Bob Hardkopf made a 10 no trump bid.
Owatonna Senior Bowling Highlights:
Monday, Sept. 27
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Rod Fletcher 209 (+41);
Dennis Branstad 213 (+28);
Judy Drevlow 174 (+18)
Game 2: Dee Schroeder 120 (+15);
Judy Johnson 137 (+14);
Dennis Johnson 159 (+11)
Game 3: Dee Schroeder 130 (+25);
Judy Johnson 143 (+20);
Jerry Drevlow 224 (+15)
Series High Total: Dee Schroeder 382 (+57)
Split Conversions: Dave Linders (5-6); Mike Dettmer (5-7);
Marty Speikers (6-7-10); Sharon Hassing (4-5-7)
Friday, Oct.1
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Marty Speikers 232 (+50);
Chuck Newgard 199 (+24)
Game 2: Chuck Newgard 179 (+4)
Game 3: Judy Drevlow 160 (-1)
Series High Total: Marty Speikers 593 (+47)
Split Conversions: Reuben Ebeling (4-10); Judy Drevlow (5-7)
Join us for fun bowling; Any level of average can win!