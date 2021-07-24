I’ve been reading a new book recently about healthy boundaries in leadership and in life. The book serves as a good reminder about how important it is to our overall health and wellbeing as people to have and maintain healthy boundaries.
In this book they talk about a spiritual discipline called “custody of the eyes.” This discipline is all about controlling our attention and using our attention wisely. This all starts with where we look and what we literally set our sight on.
Our eyes are actually very powerful things. In humans we rely more on our vision than any of our other senses. For those of us who are seeing we rely on our vision to help us perceive the world more than any of our other senses. Where we look is where our minds and bodies are sure to follow. For example, when we are driving a car and see a person pulled over on the side of the road we are told to (if possible) move over a lane away from them. Why? We subconsciously steer in the direction where our eyes are looking, and so we are more likely to hit the emergency vehicles as we pass them.
Where we place our eyes is just as important in our spiritual lives as well. It helps us to live into the values of our own faith and belief. In Psalm 121 of the Bible the psalmist writes, “I lift up my eyes to the hills— from where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” For the psalmist looking to God is all about remembering who God is — the one who protects, leads, and guides us to a path of life abundant for all. God is the one who, “will keep you from all evil,” and “will keep your life.”
While we may not be able to literally put our eyes on God we can still put our eyes on things that lead us to God. We can put our eyes on scripture, which teaches us about who God is and what God is all about. We can put our eyes on service to our neighbors, which is the life of discipleship that God calls us to.
We can put our eyes on love, which is what God is all about and what God wants for all the world. When we set our eyes to the ways of God our minds and bodies are sure to follow. When we set our eyes to the ways of God it is only natural that our actions will follow. What better way to live a life as a disciple? What better way to seek to be the hands and feet of God in the world?
Set your eyes to God and God’s way of life. It is a way that seeks love above all else, not just for ourselves, but for each other.
Look in love. Act in love.