Since 2004, Harvey Farr and the Bikers of Blooming Prairie BOB Ride have collectively raised $156,690 for Steele County Toys for Tots. The 2021 Ride raised a record-breaking amount of $18,335 for the program.
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or find Steele County Toys for Tots on Facebook for status updates.