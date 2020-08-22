This is not what I signed up for. Have you ever heard or uttered that expression? I agreed to write this week’s Pastor’s Perspective back in March. I remember thinking, I’ll take Aug. 22 because that’s the Saturday of the fair and that will be a fun thing to write about. If you’ve lived in Steele County for any length of time, you know that everything in town (almost) shuts down for the week of the Steele County Free Fair. It really is a great week!
Writing this article at this time is not what I signed up for. But then, did any of us sign up for the 2020 that we have? What do we do? What do we do when the life that we have is not the life that we thought we’d have? God has been reminding me these past months that it is ok to lament, to feel the feelings of loss, grief, disappointment, anger, frustration, and fear. They are a natural response and necessary. We cannot sidestep the tragedies of life.
The book of Psalms in the Bible is filled with poems expressing all emotions in terms that are vivid and real. From Psalm 22, which Jesus uttered from the cross, saying, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” to Psalm 46, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,” they run the gamut of emotions and help move us to a place of hope.
When we encounter hope, we can learn to adapt to our new realities. Hope is a place of creativity and care. What are your stories of hope during this time? Hope is contagious! I have loved hearing how people have created new ways to be connected. Zoom calls, birthday parades, drive through graduation celebrations, visiting through windows, and virtual hugs have all become part of our new normal. While I long for this time to end, I also know that God will help us to continue to respond to each other with love.
And I can hope for next year’s Steele County Free Fair!