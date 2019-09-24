OWATONNA — Owatonna Business Partnership members, MainStreet and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism have designated Thursday, Sept. 26, as Spruce Up Your Space Day.
All business and building owners, store managers and employees in the downtown business district are asked to take some time on Thursday to clean up their storefronts, back entrances and sidewalks by sweeping and removing any trash in those areas.
"If everyone pitches in, downtown Owatonna will be in its best light for the OHS Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 4," said organizers of the effort.
Another official Downtown Business District Cleanup is being organized on Oct. 10 which will include parking lots and more. Look for more information on that event to follow.