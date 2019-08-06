OWATONNA — The Owatonna Foundation awards Traditional and Nontraditional Scholarships. During fall semester 2019, 5 individuals will use Traditional Scholarship funds to assist with their education costs. These individuals graduated with the 2019 high school class. The Nontraditional Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are returning to college or continuing their education after high school graduation and 2 individuals received Nontraditional Scholarships. Recipients attend technical programs at technical or community colleges.
Traditional Sholarship Recipients
• Christian Hart, Riverland Community College, Asscoiate in Arts, $1,500, parents Corey and Kris Hart
• Khalid Mohamed, South Central College, Marketing Management, $1,500, parents Suieqo Ali and Hussein Mohammed
• Vance Matejcek, Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Electrical Line Worker Technology, $1,500, parents Cindi Matejcek and Todd Matejcek
• Genevieve Phillips, Minnesota School of Beauty, Cosmetology, $2,000, parents Mark and Rebecca Krug and David Phillips
• Nicholas Staska, Northwest Technical College, Electrical Construction and Maintenance, $2,500, parents Jodi and Brad Staska
Nontraditional Scholarship Recipients
• Madison Prokopec, Riverland Community College, Radiology, $1,500, parents Holly and Brad Prokopec
• Benjamin Staska, Riverland Community College, Fire Science Technology, $3,000, parents Bradley and Jodi Staska
For the 2019 – 2020 school year, $30,000 is available for scholarships. Nontraditional scholarship applications are due Oct. 25, 2019 and June 25, 2020. Traditional scholarships are due April 10, 2020. Applications are available at the Foundation’s office at 108 West Park Square, Owatonna; http://www.owatonnafoundation.org, Grants/Scholarships, and Apply for a Scholarship, or from Jill Holmes at 455-3059.