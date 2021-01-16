Pizza is a base for a whole lot of good dining, from breakfast to supper, and that includes dessert. Here is a recipe for a good dessert pizza with a multitude of variations to your taste.
Pizza crust (I recommend a 8-10 inch flour tortilla)
Sweetened cream cheese (8 ounces with 1/4 cup sweetening)
Topping
Mild jack cheese, finely shredded
Mix the softened cream cheese with honey or corn syrup, though maple syrup is also a good choice. Spread the cream cheese mix on the crust and top it with your choice of toppings: crushed pineapple, sweet apple slices, raisins and nuts, peanut butter and jam, sweet berries, etc. Have some fun! Top this with a light sprinkle of the jack cheese. The amount of topping is up to your taste.
Pop the pizza into a hot oven and let it bake until the crust tans and cheese softens and melts. This pizza is good hot or cold.