Pizza is a base for a whole lot of good dining, from breakfast to supper, and that includes dessert. Here is a recipe for a good dessert pizza with a multitude of variations to your taste.

Pizza crust (I recommend a 8-10 inch flour tortilla)

Sweetened cream cheese (8 ounces with 1/4 cup sweetening)

Topping

Mild jack cheese, finely shredded

Mix the softened cream cheese with honey or corn syrup, though maple syrup is also a good choice. Spread the cream cheese mix on the crust and top it with your choice of toppings: crushed pineapple, sweet apple slices, raisins and nuts, peanut butter and jam, sweet berries, etc. Have some fun! Top this with a light sprinkle of the jack cheese. The amount of topping is up to your taste.

Pop the pizza into a hot oven and let it bake until the crust tans and cheese softens and melts. This pizza is good hot or cold.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

