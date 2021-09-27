Arkema announces the proposed divestment of its epoxides business to Cargill, a leader in agricultural products and services. With this project, Arkema is pursuing the repositioning of its portfolio on its core businesses.
Arkema produces bio-based and specialty epoxides in Blooming Prairie, used as additives or intermediates in the manufacture of lubricants, plastic additives and a wide variety of other applications. Part of Arkema’s hydrogen peroxide activity, this business has limited integration with the rest of the group’s portfolio, generates sales of around $40 million and employs approximately 45 people.
By joining Cargill, a global player in bio-based-products, Arkema will benefit from Cargill’s size and the development strategy, which will offer new growth potential in the industrial markets. Arkema received an offer that values this activity at $38.8 million, which is around 10 times historical EBITDA. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Blooming Prairie plant produces more than two dozen finished products. Many of these products are green, sustainable and support the local economy by utilizing soybean oil from midwest growers. Finished products are made using soybean, linseed, and other natural vegetable oils as well as olefinic oils. A process called epoxidation causes changes in the physical appearance and chemical properties of such oils, making them suitable for a variety of industrial uses.
Epoxidized soybean and linseed oil are primarily used for imparting flexibility, strength and ultraviolet stability to polyvinyl chloride resin formulations. Arkema also produces other specialty epoxides, used in lubricating oil formulations, plastic formulations and the cosmetic industry. Our products allow customers to produce goods that are common in daily use, such as food wrap, medical products, furniture, automobile interiors, floor tile and jar cap liners.
