The University of Minnesota Extension is holding a free educational workshop and field session on silvopasture as a method for oak savanna restoration.
The workshop will begin with presentations at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 24 at the Greater Mankato Business Development Center. After lunch, participants will travel to Minneopa State Park where DNR staff will discuss and show the park’s oak savanna sites/restorations and hear about the bison herd managed on site.
Learn more about the event and register at: z.umn.edu/Minneopa2021