Lake Kohlmier equipment rental and concessions are open Thursdays and Fridays from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Rental rates are $6 an hour per rental. Group rental times are also available during non-open hours.
Available rental equipment includes canoes, single and double kayaks, paddle boats, hydro bikes, paddle boards for the water and electric assist trikes, tandem bikes, and tag-a-long bikes for the trails. Safety equipment (including lifejackets, helmets and safety vests) are also available.
A waiver is required to use the equipment. Visit the Owatonna Parks and Recreation website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/283/Parks-Recreation for additional details.
Brooktree Golf Course
If you haven’t already played a round, Brooktree Golf Course is in fine shape! Summer specials include a Senior Monday Special of $30 for 18 holes and a cart or $20 for 9 holes and a cart and a Wednesday special where guests can enjoy an 18-hole round of golf plus a cart and a burger and fries afterwards for just $32. The specials are until 2 p.m. and do not include league players. The clubhouse opens at 7 a.m. daily, so grab your clubs and head to the links!
River Springs Water Park
Open swim hours are Monday through Friday from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-8 p.m. Rates from June 4 through Aug. 8 are $7 per person 48 inches and taller, $5 per person shorter than 48 inches, or $4.50 for everyone from 5 p.m. to close. The rates from Aug. 9-22 are $4.50 per person. All summer children under two are free with a paid adult.
Summer Weekend Out
Mark your calendars for July 23-25 for our annual Weekend Out! We’ll offer a variety of activities including a Movie in the Park, River Springs Water Park Specials and Lake Kohlmier Specials. Check our website for details on events and activities at ci.owatonna.mn.us/283/Parks-Recreation.
Day Camp
There are a few spots left in some of our day camps. Check availability and register now at secure.rec1.com/MN/owatonna-mn/catalog.
Swim Lessons
Registration for August swim classes will start at 7 a.m. on July 12. Check availability and register at secure.rec1.com/MN/owatonna-mn/catalog.