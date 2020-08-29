PARK AND REC: Updates at the Brooktree Golf Course

Labor Day is just around the corner, signaling were heading into fall. Amazing how fast the summers go by. However, there is still a lot of golf left. The golf course is in excellent condition. With that being said, we started our fall maintenance by aerating the greens on Aug. 24-25. We did this maintenance a couple of weeks early to accommodate the tournaments that had to move into September.
Brooktree has a busy fall schedule of events. We have two big cup events on the weekend of Aug. 29-30. The Aug. 29 event is a 2-person 6-6-6 tournament. The flyer is on the website at brooktreegolfcourse.com. The American Cancer Society is hosting a 4-person “Relay for Life” Big Cup tournament on Aug. 30. There are limited spots available. Call the Kyrstal Clemens at 507-456-3917 to reserve a spot. In September, Brooktree will be hosting the Dudley Otto Golf Classic on Sept. 19 and the Ken Bey Football Golf Classic on Sept. 26. More information will be forth coming on these events. These events are a great opportunity to support worthy causes in our community.
Golf is a great activity during these challenging times. A few things we are doing to keep everyone safe is to sanitize the carts after every use, requiring masks in the clubhouse and on the patio, and following all the Minnesota Health Department guidelines as they pertain to the clubhouse and food operations. Our goal is to make it a safe environment for the golfers and the staff.
We want to congratulate our 2020 Club Champions. The men’s club champion was Dave Johnson. The women’s club champion was Karin Steffenson. The senior club champion was Mike Ehlert. Congratulations to our winners and all who played in the club championship.
Fall rates will begin the week after labor day. You can keep abreast of any updates by going to our website: brooktreegolfcourse.com. Fall is a great and affordable time to play golf. There is plenty of time to play a few rounds before the snow flies.