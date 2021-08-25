The south central Minnesota chapter of the Compassionate Friends, Inc. will hold a "walk to remember" to show support for families who have experienced the death of a child. The walk will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at German Park in New Ulm, located at 200 N. German St.
The Compassionate Friends, Inc. invites bereaved parents, siblings, grandparents of a child of any age and those who have experienced miscarriages. The bereaved are invited regardless of the length of time since the death occurred.
For more information, visit tcf-sc-mn.org or call 507-359-2737.