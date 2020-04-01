OWATONNA — To best prepare for and prevent transmission of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic Health System encourages all patients to call first before coming to any clinic or hospital. Patients who call first will be triaged to the right setting of care based on their symptoms and medical need. In the event of a medical emergency, patients should always call 9-1-1.
In order to reduce the risk of infection for all patients, there are now designated clinic areas for caring for patients with respiratory symptoms in several clinic locations across Southeast Minnesota including Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, Rochester and Red Wing.
The purpose of the respiratory clinic is to create a single point of entry and care for patients, in isolation from other patients to reduce the risk of exposure and potential infection (COVID-19, influenza or other conditions). Patients will remain in their vehicles until directed to enter through a designated door, and will be escorted directly to an exam room. This process will help protect both employees and patients and keep patients who need non-respiratory care, such as a sprained ankle or an immunization, in a separate physical environment.
Patients are encouraged to call their primary care clinic provider first or log into their Patient Online Services account and message their care team for direction on where to seek care.
To create a Patient Online Services account on mayoclinichealthsystem.com:
1. Go to Patient Online Services and select “Create your account.”
2. Complete the online form to begin an account creation. Patients will need their individual Mayo Clinic number, which can be found on letters from providers, appointment reminder letters or billing statements. Or, call 1-877-858-0398 (toll-free) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (CDT) to get the number.
Mayo Clinic Health System begins curbside pickup for prescriptions, medical supplies
To improve service for all patients and to adhere to social distancing requirements, several Mayo Clinic Pharmacies and Mayo Clinic Stores are now offering curbside service including locations in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Owatonna, Red Wing and Rochester. Those with a pharmacy request will receive directions from Mayo staff to obtain their medication.
Here is how curbside pickup for prescriptions or medical supplies will work:
• When patients arrive at a Mayo Clinic Pharmacy location to pick up a prescription, they will pull up to the main clinic entrance and park their vehicle. Designated parking will be provided.
• Patients will call pharmacy staff to inform them that they have arrived. Phone numbers are provided at each site. Patients should be prepared to give the following information: patient name, date of birth, color and make of vehicle. If patients do not have a phone, they can come to the entrance door of the pharmacy. Patients can enter the building, but they should not enter the pharmacy.
• A staff member will provide further instructions regarding payment and deliver medications to patients’ vehicles when the orders are ready.
No walk-in appointments at Mayo Clinic Health System Same Day Clinics
Until further notice, all Same Day Clinics at Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota will have a “no walk-in appointment” policy for everyone’s safety. This applies to patients with and without COVID-19 symptoms. All patients are asked to “call first” before visiting a Mayo Clinic Health System location or, in the event of an emergency, immediately call 9-1-1 or visit their nearest Emergency Department.
When patients with COVID-19 symptoms “call first,” they will be connected with Mayo Clinic’s nurse triage line for COVID-19 and given directions on next steps, such as reporting to one of the drive-through testing sites offered by Mayo Clinic Health System.
Mayo Clinic Health System wishes to thank patients for reserving Emergency Department visits for life-threatening health situations or emergencies — such as motor vehicle accidents, chest pain or shortness of breath. Keeping the Emergency Departments from becoming overly crowded will help Mayo prevent delays for patients with life-threatening health situations and reduce the possibility of infection.