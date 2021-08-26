The musical group Romantica will be appearing in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Romantica comes from the Twin Cities, mixing elements of folk, rock and Americana. Romantica creates a rich and unique sound which patrons will enjoy in this return engagement.
Tickets are available at the Steele County History Center, online at schsmn.org and at Kottke Jewelers. Tickets cost $20 for members and $25 for non-members. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening.
This event is sponsored by North Risk Partners Insurance, Owatonna.