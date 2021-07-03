I recall those days of long ago,
when I was just a young boy,
the July Fourth celebrations,
brought us kids much joy.
There were no marching bands
in those smaller country towns,
just Old Time Concertina bands,
and always, some local clowns.
There would be a short parade,
cars, trucks, tractors and horses too,
every store and home had a flag displayed,
a guy with a shovel, picked up horse’s poo.
Firecrackers, could be heard all day,
ladyfingers and some cherry bombs,
they sometimes would be taken away,
confiscated, by angry dads or moms.
When evening came there’d be a dance,
on a rough lumber dance floor in the park,
folks would dance to the Polka band,
some young couples found romantic “spark.”
No spectacular fireworks, as we see today,
just some skyrockets, roman candles, and such,
looking back to those old days, now I’d say,
those fireworks didn’t amount to very much.
It was so very peaceful in those times,
folks displayed their loyalty to the USA,
bootlegging was the most serious crime,
the Fourth of July was always a special day.
We pray for the USA,
on this memorable day.
Happy and safe 4th to all!
God Bless the USA.
Bud Peka
Owatonna