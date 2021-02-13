TODD HALE: Eric Mattison retires from a 38 year career practicing law in Owatonna

When Eric Mattison graduated from law school at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, he began looking for a job. A job placement agency informed him that a law firm in Owatonna by the name of Nelson, Casey, Tripp and Dow was looking for a lawyer to join their firm. Mattison, who grew up in Willmar, didn’t know much about a town called Owatonna, but he was impressed by the fact that the community was located right in the center of major southern Minnesota towns and made arrangements for an interview at the firm. After the interview, the group had dinner at Jerry’s where he was offered the position. That was where Eric’s law career began and ended. Thirty-eight years of practicing law in this community which he and his family came to love. “It was the best decision I ever made,” Eric told me. “It has been such a pleasure to work with the various partners in the firm which I never left.” He has been a shareholder in the firm since 1986, three years after he came to Owatonna. “My wife, Merideth and I were honored to be a part of a law firm that had been in practice since 1911. Not only were the inner office people and my partners great to work with, but the other law firms in town such as those operated by Doug Ruth, Casey Christian, Dave Leach, the Rietz family, and the Walbran family had so much respect from their clients. It was a close-knit atmosphere”
Eric came to Owatonna with some background in law while attending law school. He clerked for the Honorable Charles Flynn, District Court Judge for Ramsey County. All during his career, Eric has provided personal attention to the legal needs of individuals and businesses in Steele County and southern Minnesota in the practice areas of personal injury, commercial litigation, insurance law, real estate, business law, probate and estate planning. In addition, since 2005 Eric served as outside counsel to Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric. He was also a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association, and the Steele County Bar Association of which he served as president, the Minnesota Association for Justice, the Electric Cooperative Bar Association and the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association. He put in time as a board member of a number of Owatonna and Steele County organizations. He served as a former trustee and president of the Owatonna City Library Board and served as a Commissioner on the Public Utilities Commission.
Eric retires with mixed emotions. “I will miss the many people I have had the pleasure of working with. But, Merideth and I have some other things to do. We enjoy relaxing at our cabin on Green Lake in Spicer and of course time with children and grandchildren.”
Construction site thefts
The Owatonna Police Department has noticed an uptick of thefts at commercial and residential building sites throughout town. Both tools and materials are being stolen. Officers are patrolling these sites regularly at night, which resulted in a late-night warrant arrest of an individual leaving a site. Officers noted several unsecured sites with tools accessible to a would-be prowler. They are asking members of the community to call 911 if you see any suspicious activity at these construction sites.
A special granddaughter
We’re all proud and love our grandchildren. Bob and Pat Bishop and Jim Krause and Deb Krause are especially proud of their granddaughter, Alaina Bishop, who made the news in her home town of New Prague. Alaina is 10 years old, the daughter of Daniel and Dara Bishop. She has wrapped up a personal fundraiser for Water for South Sudan, an organization that builds wells for clean water in South Sudan. According to the New Prague Times story, she recently surpassed her goal of raising $5,000, which she started in June of last year. She went beyond her goal raising $6,155. That spurred Alaina to her fundraising campaign. She read a book called “A Long Walk to Water” based on a true story of Salva Dut’s life as a refugee walking around Africa as an 11-year-old orphan. Nya, another eleven-year-old character, walks eight hours a day in the baking sun to get muddy water, and must carry it home on the thorny path. Later in the story, Salva and Nya meet, and Salva is able to put in a well for Nya’s village, so they can have clean water instead if walking eight hours.
Alaina made a virtual presentation 15 times to family, friends and the New Prague Rotary Club and raised $3,195. Her sister and she also donated from their allowance and she also partnered with Daleko Arts, the local theater group for a Trivia Night and raised another $2,960.
Alaina is told that she will receive pictures of the well, which she helped pay for (full cost is about $15,000), its inscription, and South Sudanese people holding up a banner with her name. She can’t wait to see it!
My memories of Jerry’s
In that there has been so much news about the moving of the mural from Jerry’s Supper Club to the Steele County History Center, I thought I would jot a few of my own memories of Jerry’s.
A group of my friends including Bob deWerd, Ken Wilcox, Bill Ryden, Pat Geraghty, Bill Kottke, Dudley Otto, Dick Reinhardt and Marshall Lindell would gather regularly on Wednesday nights at Jerry’s for dinner. The gathering followed a round of golf for some of us. Terry Cashman often joined us.
When we arrived, Kim, the bartender would often automatically put our favorite drink on the bar. Often, owner Bob Schuster would be sitting in the corner stool in the bar. I remember the paintings of clowns by Ruth Arndt that were hanging on the walls of the bar. I also remember paintings by Jim Killen that were hung around the dining room. And, yes, I remember looking at the mural that recently became a possession of the History Center.
Several business folks had their favorite booths reserved for lunch daily. Glenn and Billie Degner and Tom Effertz and his friends occupied two booths on the south wall of the dining room. Joe Shea often had a table reserved for him and his guests.
I remember that it was a big event when the additional dining room was built on the south side of the restaurant. It was often reserved for special parties and meetings. I was at one event where Loren Dwinnel had his electric organ brought into the south dining room to provide entertainment for an evening event. The Chamber Ambassadors held their annual “Golden Opportunity Dinner” almost every year at Jerry’s. I remember one year when the Ambassadors wanted to give Butch Slacter, owner of the Open Hearth a chance to host the Ambassador dinner. When Schuster got wind of that he was unforgiving to the Ambassadors and especially to Ted Ringhofer, president of the Chamber of Commerce. Tom Brick, who was a member of the Ambassadors told me, “I went into Jerry’s and got down on my hands and knees and begged forgiveness. It was the hardest thing I ever did!”
The wonderful waitresses at Jerry’s always greeted our group with a smile. Those included such names as Irene Wanous, Helen Ulrich, Sharon Soukup, a lovely lady named Esther, and Monie Fix. Monie took special care of us when she sneaked free chocolate sundaes for us to cap off our meal.
Those delicious steaks! The filet mignon was affordable in those days and that was my favorite item on the menu. They always were butterknife tender and were ringed with bacon. Remember the metal platters that steaks were served on?
New Year’s Eve, it was not possible to just walk into Jerry’s without a reservation. In the early evening a line of diners stretched out the front door and to the corner, waiting for a table. The waitresses were kept busy until the restaurant closed for the night.
When Bob Schuster passed away, his wife, Pat, ran the restaurant for a time. Then it was Dave Jensen’s turn, who bought the restaurant and ran it until he died. Dave Born was the last owner.
Joke of the week
There’s a new wine out now. It’s made from anti-diuretic hybrid grapes and reduces the number of trips us old folks make to the bathroom each night. It’s called, “Pino More.”