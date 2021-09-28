Did you hear the news? It’s Halloween season and we’ve got two awesome programs that are great for the entire family. You don’t want to miss out on Pumpkin Patch Geocaching or Spooktacular Pumpkins as spots are filling up fast. There is a charge of $3 per person, while children under 2 are free.
This program is the perfect to event for the grandchildren to have a great time exploring the parks. To learn more visit our website or give us a call at 507-444-4321. We have several program dates to pick from.
500 Club
Played on Friday September 25th, 2021. There were 12 players, 3 tables with 7 rounds each. First place went to Deb Decous with 3,360 points. Second Place went to Annie Matzke with 3,310 points. Third Place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,260 Points. Fourth Place went to Lowell Larson with 3,160 Points. Fifth place went to Shirtly Dahl with 2,620 points. Ann Ruehling & Fran Kubista Won the Fonzie Bear.
Owatonna senior bowling highlights:
Friday, September 24
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Marty Speikers
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Sharon Hassing 191 (+59);
Bill Nelson 177 (+50); Jerry Drevlow 225 (+25)
Game 2: Judy Drevlow 191 (+37); Sharon Hassing 167 (+35)
Game 3: Jerry Drevlow 239 (+39)
Series High Total: Sharon Hassing 483 (+87)
Split Conversion: Sharon Hassing (2-7)