Owatonna Steele County Amateur Radio invites the public to participate in National Amateur Radio Field Day at McKinley School, 1020 22nd St. NE. The group will set up antennas and radios from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, and will be on the air contacting other stations from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27. The public is welcome to stop by, say hello and take a look.

