Owatonna Steele County Amateur Radio invites the public to participate in National Amateur Radio Field Day at McKinley School, 1020 22nd St. NE. The group will set up antennas and radios from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, and will be on the air contacting other stations from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27. The public is welcome to stop by, say hello and take a look.
Owatonna Steele County Amateur Radio to hold field day event
- Julian Hast
-
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Now
-
Heat not the cause of Owatonna's large power outage, but did not help
-
Court docs: Owatonna driver charged after blood alcohol reading 2½x over limit
-
Owatonna School Board member alleges she's told to not oppose votes
-
Owatonna police officers assaulted while responding to call, charges filed
-
Supreme Court ruling is a win for investigative journalists and civil rights researchers
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19