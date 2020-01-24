Pain of any type that occurs in any part of the head is called a headache. There are many different types of headaches, with just as many causes. The International Headache Society describes several different categories of headaches:
• Tension-type
• Migraine and cluster
• Secondary headaches from an underlying condition, such as fever, infectious disease, sinus disorder, or in rare cases, a tumor or more serious illness
• Cranial neuralgias, facial pain, and other headaches
Most headaches are harmless and resolve on their own. However, severe headaches that recur frequently can affect your ability to do your daily activities and can reduce your quality of life.
There is effective treatment for almost every type of headache. Physical therapists can help determine the type of headache you have and are experts in managing pain from tension-type headaches.
What are headaches?
Headaches, like back pain, are one of the most common of all physical complaints and can be one of the most frustrating to manage. Pain of any type that occurs in any part of the head is called a headache. Tension-type headaches (also called muscle-spasm headaches) are the most common types of headaches in adults. They may be the result of a neck or jaw problem, poor posture, fatigue, or stress. A problem in the neck, head, or jaw (such as an injury or arthritis) can lead to tension in the muscles at the back of the head and to increased pressure on the nerves to the face and head. Poor posture can cause these muscles to become overworked, which can trigger a headache.
How does it feel?
A tension-type headache typically begins at the back of the head and spreads to the top of the head and the eyes. You might feel an increase in facial pain along the cheeks near the jawbone (temporomandibular joint dysfunction). People often describe an experience of tightness, like someone tugging on their hair or wearing a tight cap. These headaches can worsen with specific positions such as sitting at a desk and may ease with rest.
How can a physical therapist help?
Your physical therapist will conduct a thorough examination that includes a review of your health history. Your therapist will ask you questions and will perform tests to determine the most likely cause of your headaches. For example, your therapist might:
• Ask you to recall any previous injuries to your neck, head, or jaw, the location, nature, and behavior of your pain and other symptoms, to draw your areas of pain on a body diagram, perform tests of muscle strength and sensation, examine your posture when sitting, standing, and performing various activities, measure the range of motion of your neck, shoulders, and other relevant parts of your body, and use manual therapy to evaluate the mobility of the joints and muscles in your neck.
• If it appears that you do have tension-type headaches, your physical therapist will work with you to design a plan of care to meet your goals. If the evaluation indicates that you may have a different type of headache, such as sinus, migraine, or cluster headache, your physical therapist likely will refer you to another health care professional for additional diagnostic tests and treatment.
• Your physical therapist will work with you to correct the problems that are causing your pain and will help you learn to prevent headaches through simple changes in your posture and lifestyle such as improve neck mobility, improve your strength, improve your posture.
• Modify your workstation or home office. Tips may include using a headset instead of a regular phone, adjusting your computer screen so that it is no lower than the level of your eyes, finding an appropriate desk chair and adjusting the position of your computer mouse.