Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota received a $5,000 grant from Waseca Area Foundation to support matching local youth with positive adult role models. As of November, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has served over 700 youth across Steele, Rice, Waseca, and Dodge counties.
“The grant we have received from the Waseca Area Foundation and EF Johnson will make a great impact on the Waseca community,” said Michelle Redman, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Executive Director. “It costs about $1300 a year to make and professionally support a one-to-one mentoring match, so we are very grateful to be able to use these funds to make a bigger impact in our community.”
The Waseca Area Foundation celebrated its annual fall granting awards celebration on Nov. 10 at the Waseca Central Auditorium. More than $100,000 were awarded to over 25 different organizations in Waseca County, with funds coming from the E.F. Johnson Foundation Fund.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is committed to positively impact youth and our community through one-to-one mentorship. Youth who are matched with a positive role model in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program show an increase in academic performance, improved self-confidence and better relationships with peers and family. There are currently over 300 youth waiting for a mentor in our four-county service area waiting. The need for mentors is great.
Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth. For 48 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has served youth in Steele, Rice, Waseca and Dodge Counties. To learn more about getting involved, visit their website bbbsofsouthernmn.org, Facebook page or call 507-451-5922.