Each year Owatonna Parks and Recreation strives to offer a variety of events, programs, and activities to enhance the quality of life for our community. Without the help from local sponsors or community partners this would not be possible! If you would like to support our community and our youth, there are plenty of opportunities to sponsor.
The Parks and Recreation Department offers activities for each season of the year. During the Spring months we have our soccer program which is available for ages 5 through 6th grade. In 2019 we had 71 teams with a total of more than 730 kids participating! If you chose to sponsor a soccer team your logo would be printed on the front of the jerseys, your company name will be printed on all schedules and in our brochure, and you would receive a picture of your team. We have a couple of soccer teams left to sponsor so don’t delay! The cost per team is $74.50 (15 jerseys).
We offer a couple more activities during summer including fast pitch softball, tikes sports camp, t-ball and squirt ball. The fastpitch softball program is for girls 2nd grade-6th grade. If you choose to sponsor this activity you sponsor 2 teams for $250 and would have your business logo on the team shirts, printed on all correspondents, and you would receive a team photo. Tikes Sports camps are geared toward ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten. This camp provides a healthy and safe camp environment and centers around building a love for sports: such as t-ball, soccer, track and basketball! This is another summer program and costs $74.50 for 15 shirts and again will have your company name on all schedules, picture of your group, and your company name in our brochure.
During the Fall season we offer youth volleyball and football programs. Our youth football sponsorship filled up quickly, but we are still in need of youth volleyball sponsorship. This program is a fun introduction to the sport for grades 3-6. Players will learn the fundamentals of volleyball and play games! Players for this activity are split into groups of 3rd-4th grade and 5th-6th grade. Cost again is $74.50 for 1 team (15 shirts). This sponsorship runs the same as the others with your company name on all schedules, picture of your team, and company name in our brochure.
Our Youth Scholarship program needs your help! In 2019 our scholarship program provided over $20,000 to over 600 scholarships allowing youth to participate in programs and activities they may not have otherwise been able to. The scholarship fund relies on donations and fundraising events through the year to cover the cost of supporting youth participants. Your donation will provide many children the opportunity to participate in recreational programs! If your business is interested in making a donation please contact the Parks & Recreation office at 507-444-4321.
Owatonna Parks and Recreation relies on community involvement to help make our programs and activities a success. If you are interested in donating or sponsoring this year please contact the Parks and Recreation office at 507-444-4321. We all appreciate it!