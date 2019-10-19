This summer I got married and my husband and I were lucky enough to spend our honeymoon in Iceland, “The Land of Fire and Ice.” Iceland is known for it’s extreme geological contrasts. It is home to some of the largest glaciers in Europe, and some of the world’s most active volcanoes.
Our days were spent exploring Ring-Road along the southern coast. As we drove by some of the most beautiful vistas I have ever seen, we witnessed remnants of an old tradition that extends back to the 9th-century. When the Viking Settlers began exploring Iceland they carefully stacked stones to serve as landmarks on their expeditions. These stacks are called cairns.
These old stone cairns acted as beacons for people travelling in Iceland, a kind of a GPS system of the olden days. The cairns can be both big and small. The Viking explorers needed to be able to find their way back and to lead the way for others through the highlands and over heaths. Nowadays the creation of cairns are discouraged to maintain the integrity of natural spaces, and to promote a leave-no-trace ethic. However, these old cairns, from many yeas ago, are protected as a window to the past. You can see such cairns in different locations all around Iceland.
Most of the cairns were used as navigation guides through the heaths and wilderness, but you will see other cairns in Iceland which were erected to show boundaries, watch towers, some were stacked on top of burial mounds, and others were erected in remembrance of people or incidences.
Paul and I marveled at the various sizes, and their abundance. But we didn’t need the cairns for directional aid. We had mile markers on the road to guide us, detailed maps, and GPS when we really needed it. We also had plenty of landmarks, guest houses, gas stations to stop at where we could ask for assistance if we needed it.
Navigating the roads of Iceland proved to be pretty simple. In fact, in present days we have so much technology that, even though I may have taken some wrong turns, or gotten a little disorientated, I can’t remember the last time I truly got lost on any of my travels. But that doesn’t mean that I have not felt lost before.
Life can drop us in moments or experiences that leave us feeling like we are truly lost and don’t know which direction to go first. Left with that sinking feeling of despair in our stomach we find that there is no road map, or electronic voice telling us to turn right at the next mile marker. So what do we do when heartbreak leaves us feeling lost and alone? When doubts set in and our faith feels lost? When we are lost on the journey of finding purpose or meaning? What solid ground can we hold onto? What or who in our midst can point us back to the path we are meant to be on? Most likely it won’t be stacked stones, or a map, or a voice from a box repeating “Reroute…” Rather it can come from the community you are in. This is what I think is so beautiful about Christian community.
We are like cairns for one another; stones of all shapes and sizes, big and small who coax each other through our doubts, our heartbreak, our pain, to the next step and the next place of assurance.
We are like cairns for one another; a few humble rocks, reaching upward and standing firm on a path that points us back to God’s love.