Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad will deliver a State of the District address at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The address will be livestreamed so residents can watch from the comfort of their own homes.
The address will provide an update on a number of topics, including the return to school during the coronavirus pandemic, progress on the district’s Strategic Plan, an update on the new high school construction, racial equity efforts and a summary of the two operating levy requests on the November ballot.
To watch the State of the District address, visit www.isd761.org/stateofdistrict for the livestream link.