OWATONNA — Each year, thousands of volunteers in Minnesota donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country who will be spotlighted during National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, 2020.
One group that relies heavily on volunteers is the University of Minnesota Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program. Minnesota 4-H supports nearly 11,000 youth and adults who volunteer their time to engage young people in a variety of hands-on learning experiences. Volunteers are critical to the success of 4-H programs and making a difference in the lives of youth. In Steele County, 150 adult volunteers serve as club leaders, project leaders, committee members, and in advisory capacities for the 4-H Youth Development Program. Volunteers spend numerous hours working on tasks, such as mentoring a child with a 4-H project, leading a project with youth to serve the community, or helping organize an event at the county fair.
The work of 4-H volunteers is continuous. Every day volunteers lend a helping hand to make 4-H programs more beneficial to the residents of Steele County. Those interested in joining the team of 4-H Volunteers are invited to contact the University of Minnesota Extension - Steele County at (507) 444-7685.