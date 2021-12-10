The weather outside was frightful enough to call off school for the day, but the snowfall on Friday turned the city of Owatonna into a regular snow globe.
A winter storm warning for most of southern Minnesota was put in place at 9 a.m. Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, up to 12 inches of snow could be expected in certain areas by 6 a.m. Saturday.
If you have taken a photo of the winter wonderland in Steele County this weekend and would like a chance to see it in print, email a high resolution copy to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com. Please include the photographer’s name and city of residence, as well as the location of where the photo was taken.