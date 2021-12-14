Enjoy a brand new nighttime event at the Minnesota Zoo coming your way on January 13th. Nature Illuminated is a magical narrated journey through brilliant, oversized lit displays of your favorite animals. This event will take place outdoors on a small walking trail about 3/4 mile in length. Before the big show, we’ll stop at Cracker Barrel for a delicious hot dinner.
Transportation will be provided. We will meet at 3:45pm at the West Hills Social Commons with a departure time of 4:00pm. Dinner will be served at 5:00pm, followed by Nature Illuminated at 6:30pm. We will return to the West Hills Social Commons about 8:30pm
Price: $45 Members / $60 Non-Members
Dinner in not included in the price.
Transportation is a 15-passenger van unless we get enough participants to fill a bus.
If there is a chance of bad weather call 507-444-4321 the day of to get an updated pickup time.
Cribbage
Join us on Mondays at the West Hills Social Commons from 12:45-3:30pm to play cribbage. Cribbage is an easy game to learn, but lots of fun to play and we happy to show you the ropes if you are new to the game. All equipment is provided.
Monday, December 6th
1st place- Jody with 833 points
2nd place- Diane Kaplan with 800 points
3rd place- Ann R with 798 points
4th place- Lowell with 745 points
5th place- Sharon Hassing with 797 points
500 Club
Played on Friday, November 26. There were 17 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds each. First place and the cash prize went to Dennis King with 3,840 points. Second place went to Bob Hardknof 6,670 points. Third place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,530 Points. Fourth place went to Lowell Larsona with 3290 Points. Fifth place went to Fran Kubista with 2,980 points. Lowell Larson and Dennis King made a 10 no trump bid. Mel Erineke made a 10 heart bid. Jerry Czarnowski made a 10 diamond bid. Ann Ruehling made a 10 club bid.
Owatonna Senior Bowling Highlights:
Monday, Dec. 6:
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Ed Mahagnoul: 268 (+69)
Arlene Gleason 166 (+54); Bill Nelson 189 (+46)
Game 2: Ed Mahagnoul 224 (+25);
Sharon Hassing 148 (+16); Judy Drevlow 163 (+9)
Game 3: Ed Mahagnoul 235 (+36);
Myland Vroman 183 (+18); Bill Nelson 149 (+6)
Series High Over Average: Ed Mahagnoul 727 (+130)
Split Conversions: Marty Speikers (5-6-10 & 5-7);
Jerry Drevlow (2-7-8 & 3-10)
Friday, Dec. 10:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jerry Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Marty Speikers 203 (+18);
Sharon Hassing 142 (+9); Judy Drevlow 165 (+6);
Game 2: Marty Speikers 197 (+12); Jerry Drevlow 215 (+11)
Game 3: Jerry Drevlow 222 (+18)
Series High: Jerry Drevlow 625 (+13)
Split Conversion: Rod Fletcher (3-10)
Join us for senior bowling on Mondays and Fridays. It’s fun!